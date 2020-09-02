New York, September 2: Andy Murray made a spectacular return to the grand slam singles stage with a gruelling five-set victory in the first round of the US Open.

He secured a brilliant 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 come-from-behind victory in a 4 hour and 39 min encounter against 49th-ranked Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, in his first singles Grand Slam match in 18 months following an injury and the coronavirus pandemic. US Open 2020: Serena Williams Beats Kristie Ahn in Straight Sets 7-5, 6-3 to Progress to Second Round.

The Scot will now play 15th seed Canadian Felix Auger-Allassime in the second round. His comeback appeared to be heading for disaster when he went 1-3 down in the third set, appearing all-but-certain to be heading for an embarrassing straight-sets exit.

However, showing the grit and determination that led him to three Grand Slam wins during his peak, Murray hauled himself into a 5-4 lead before taking the set on a tie-break. By then, Murray was playing more aggressively, forcing Nishioka on back foot and to err of his own.

The first four games of set four went to serve until a Murray double fault put him a break down. Murray immediately broke back though, a delicate back-handed lob from deep making the score 3-3, before breaking again for game, set, match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).