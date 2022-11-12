Top drivers in the world would be in action once again as the Brazilian Grand Prix is set to kickstart this weekend. The penultimate Formula One race is here with Max Verstappen already having won the season with Red Bull. The Belgian-Dutch driver notched up his 14th win of the year at the Mexican Grand Prix last month, which took him past greats like Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel in winning the most number of races in a season. With 416 points, he sits comfortably at the top of the pile. Meanwhile, you can scroll below to check the details of the Formula One race. Formula 1: Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003-GA Sold For 13 million Swiss Francs at Auction

Despite Verstappen having already won the season, this race offers a lot to the likes of teammate Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who would battle for second place in the standings. Perez currently is on 280 points while Leclerc, at three, is five short. Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton finds himself in the fifth place with 216 points, behind teammate George Russell at four (231 points). Haas' Kevin Magnussen claimed the pole position ahead of the race.

When is Brazilian Grand Prix 2022? Check out Schedule and Venue of Formula One Race

Schedule Date Timing (in IST) Free Practice 1 November 11 9 PM to 10 PM Qualifying November 12 12:30 AM to 1:30 AM Free Practice 2 November 12 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM Sprint November 13 1:00 AM to 2:00 AM Main Race November 13 11:30 PM to 1:30 PM

The Brazilian Grand Prix 2022 will be held at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace or Interlagos in Sao Paolo.

Brazilian GP Live Telecast and Streaming Details

Star Sports are the official broadcast partner of Formula One in India and would be providing live telecast of the Brazilian Grand Prix. Formula One fans in India would be able to watch the Brazilian GP on their TV sets on Star Sports 2/HD. Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star network, will provide live streaming of the Brazilian Grand Prix 2022.

