The Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 is set to take place in a few days’ time and it would not be without a glittering opening ceremony. Hosting the Hockey World Cup for the second time, Odisha is gearing up to witness a gala event that will announce the start of the marquee hockey tournament, in which 15 nations will be taking part with an aim to win the top prize on offer. As reported by several media outlets, a star-studded line-up has been set up for the show which would highlight cultural aspects of Odisha. In this article, we will take a look at the date and time of the curtain-raiser event of the tournament. Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Hockey Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani will be among the big performers on show in the opening ceremony. The event will also have a bit of a South Korean flavour with BLACK SWAN, the popular K-Pop band set to take the stage that day. Also, the event will have Odisha’s very own singer Shreya Lenka perform to entertain the crowd at the venue. On Which Channel FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Will be Telecast Live? How To Watch WC Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Mega Hockey Tournament

When Is FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony? Know Date and Time in IST

The Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony is set to take place at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on January 13. The gala event will be getting underway at 3pm IST (Indian Standard Time). As mentioned above, an array of stars would descend in Cuttack to enthrall the audience, both those who are at the stadium and ones watching at home. Many local performers would also be performing at the event alongside some top singers like Pritam, Benny Dayal and Neeti Mohan among others.

