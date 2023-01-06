FIH Men's Hockey World Cup will return to action as the prestigious event is scheduled to be held in January 2023. The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup is a Quadrennial event, recurring after every four years. India is set to host the tournament for the second time in a row and for a record, it will be the first time that Men's Hockey World Cup is being played consecutively in the same country. The 15th edition of the Men's Hockey World Cup will kick off on January 13 and get going till January 29. Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Hockey Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The state of Odisha will be the repeat host of the Men's Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium of Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela will co-host the event alongside, this time. The success of the 2018 edition of FIH Men's Hockey World Cup at Bhubaneswar is a witness to how much Hockey means to the people of Odisha. The fans from across the state already thronged to Rourkela city to welcome the Indian Men's Hockey team on their arrival on 27 December 2022 ahead of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023.

While the habitants of twin cities, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, will fill the stadiums to catch the live action of the whole tournament, the fans from across India can watch the live telecast of all the matches from the comfort of their home on the TV sets and even on their mobile phones. To get all the details related to Channel and Online platform which will Live telecast and stream the upcoming FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 in India, read below. Hockey World Cup 2023: A Look at Staggering Numbers From Past 14 Editions Ahead of Tournament in Odisha.

How To Watch Live Telecast of FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 in India?

All the matches of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 will be available on Star Sports Network. Fans in India can tune into the Star Sports Network Channels to catch the live telecast of the matches.

How To Watch Live Streaming of FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 in India?

Disney+Hotstar, the online video streaming platform will live stream all the matches of FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. Fans with a premium subscription to Disney+Hotstar will be able to catch the live action of FIH Men's World Cup 2023 on its official app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2023 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).