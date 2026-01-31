Where to Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast In India

The Road to WrestleMania 42 officially begins tonight as WWE presents the Royal Rumble 2026 from the Riyadh Season Stadium in Saudi Arabia. This historic event marks the first time a traditional Royal Rumble has been held outside of North America. Featuring the iconic 30-man and 30-woman over-the-top-rope matches, the event also boasts a high-stakes Career vs Ring General bout. WWE WrestleMania 43 is Set to Take Place in Saudi Arabia in 2027, Announces CCO and Hall of Famer Triple H (Watch Video).

High-Stakes Match Card and Retirements

Beyond the two Rumble matches, the 2026 edition features a card that could redefine the WWE landscape.

The Career-Threatening Match: In what is being billed as the night's most emotional fixture, AJ Styles puts his legendary career on the line against Gunther. Following Gunther's recent forced retirements of icons Goldberg and John Cena, Styles has vowed to end The Ring General’s streak or walk away from the ring forever.

Undisputed WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre defends his title against Sami Zayn. Zayn earned this opportunity after a gruelling qualifying path, while McIntyre looks to cement his reign after dethroning Cody Rhodes earlier this month.

The Royal Rumble Matches: Cody Rhodes aims to become a three-time winner, facing a field that includes Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, and the powerhouse Bron Breakker. In the Women’s Rumble, Liv Morgan and a returning Bianca Belair are the current favourites to secure a championship match at WrestleMania 42.

Where to Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Live in India

Fans in India can watch the entire Premium Live Event (PLE) on the Netflix app and website. The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, 1 February. A valid Netflix subscription is required to access the live stream, which will feature full English and Hindi commentary options. WWE Royal Rumble 2026: All You Need to Know.

PLE Fact

Detail Information Event WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Date 1 February (India) Venue Riyadh Season Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Start Time (India) 12:30 AM IST (Sunday) Streaming (India) Netflix TV Channel (India) Not Available Key Match AJ Styles vs Gunther (Career vs Career) Main Event 30-Man Royal Rumble Match

With rumors of surprise appearances by legends like Chris Jericho and potential debuts from NXT stars, the 39th annual Royal Rumble is set to be a pivotal night for the WWE Universe.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).