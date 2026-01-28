WWE is set to make history on 31 January 2026, as the Royal Rumble takes place outside of North America for the first time in its 39-year history. Hosted at a temporary outdoor stadium in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the event marks the official start of the Road to WrestleMania 42. With high-stakes championship matches and the iconic 30-person battle royals, the evening promises significant shifts in the WWE landscape. WWE WrestleMania 43 is Set to Take Place in Saudi Arabia in 2027, Announces CCO and Hall of Famer Triple H (Watch Video).

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 How to Watch in India: Date and Time

For fans in India, the event will be broadcast during the early hours of Sunday, 1 February 2026.

Live Streaming: In a significant shift for 2026, the event will stream live exclusively on Netflix for Indian subscribers, following WWE’s global partnership with the platform.

Start Time: The main card is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Royal Rumble 2026 Match Card

The 2026 edition features a dual-headliner of the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches. The winners will earn a guaranteed world championship opportunity at WrestleMania 42.

The Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Matches

The Men's match features a powerhouse field including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Gunther. A major subplot involves The Vision faction—comprised of Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, Bronson Reed, and Austin Theory—who look to use their numbers advantage to dominate the field. On the Women’s side, the return of Charlotte Flair and the participation of TNA’s Jordynne Grace alongside top stars like Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky have made the match one of the most unpredictable in years.

Career at Stake: AJ Styles vs Gunther

In what is arguably the most emotional match on the card, AJ Styles faces Gunther in a career-threatening match. If Styles loses, he will be forced to retire from in-ring competition. This clash of styles—the Phenomenal One’s agility versus the Ring General’s sheer brutality—is expected to be a highlight of the night.

Undisputed WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs Sami Zayn

Following a grueling tournament, Sami Zayn has earned the right to challenge Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship. McIntyre has been a dominant force, but Zayn's underdog momentum has reached a fever pitch heading into Riyadh.

