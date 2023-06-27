What started as a promising season for Major League Soccer team Sporting Kansas City has descended into something of a farce. The players have been below-par, the coaching staff unable to stop the rot, and the fans have had enough. Voting with their feet, The Wizards have seen supporter numbers drop this season, and who could blame them for staying away?

What is going wrong at Children's Mercy Park, and is it too late to save their season? Are better times ahead, or will the troubled squad continue to stumble from one bad result to the next, hoping for the season to end sooner rather than later? Getting overly excited about the chances of Sporting turning things around in the coming weeks takes a lot of work.

Results have been poor, morale is painfully low, and Kansas fans are in danger of leaving this season with more questions than answers. Followers of the leading Missouri sports betting apps find The Wizards written off in almost every competition and most fixtures. That means there's value available to those choosing to keep faith in this team, but numbers are dwindling.

Problems in Kansas

What's gone wrong with Sporting this season, and is this campaign a sign of things to come for the city's soccer team or the straw that broke the camel's back? Such a torrid time could encourage new investment in the squad or the current owners going in a different direction.

However the Sporting Kansas City owners decide to progress, there's no question they have a lot of hard work to get the club back fighting fit. We look at three recent results proving The Wizards have lost their magic.

We've chosen three games, Kansas were expected to win and had the quality to do so, but a lack of confidence cost them the points. Three occasions, the players let fans down and helped create a divide between those on the pitch and in the stands.

LA Galaxy 2-2 Sporting Kansas

We'll start with Sporting's uninspiring draw against LA Galaxy in midweek. It wasn't the worst result of the season, and David Beckham's former team is an excellent opponent to get a point against. But how they dropped points would have worried many fans, highlighting the problems faced by coach Peter Vermes.

Despite taking the lead inside the opening dozen minutes of play thanks to a first of two goals from Pulido, Kansas was 2-1 behind and staring at another loss with 90 minutes on the clock. Thankfully, Pulido's second came in stoppage time, his late strike rescuing a point when it looked like Kansas would head home empty-handed.

Sporting Kansas 1-2 LAFC

If this week's game was a little too close for comfort in the opinion of many fans, the loss to Los Angeles Football Club was a bitter pill to swallow. To make matters worse, Kansas scored first that day, with Pulido finding the net in 17 minutes.

Kansas is making a habit of falling behind from a winning position, and that's what happened against LAFC. Maldonaldo made it 1-1 in 48 minutes before Vela made it 2-1 Los Angeles with one of the last kicks of the game.

St Louis City 4-0 Sporting Kansas

Another 2023 horror show from Kansas was recorded against St Louis City, who inflicted one of the biggest defeats on Kansas in recent years. The beaten team didn't score first in this game and failed to trouble the St Louis keeper for much of the 90 minutes.

The victors got into the groove with an opening goal from Lowen, who scored a penalty inside 20 minutes. Vassilev scored two goals, one on either side of a strike from Gioacchini. It was a real team effort from St Louis and a game the Sporting players must learn from, even if they'd rather forget it ever happened.

What's next for The Wizards

How can The Wizards free themselves from this seemingly never-ending run of poor form? The results show this isn't a bad team, despite being near the bottom of the league.

They start games well enough and seem to finish strong, but they must learn to hold their concentration for the entire game.