WPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Free Live Streaming: After international cricket between India and England, the action now shifts to franchise T20 cricket, with the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 getting underway on February 14. The WPL will be in its third season after having successful first and second editions, which saw two new champions get crowned in Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The WPL 2025 will begin with the tournament opener between Gujarat Giants and defending champions Bengaluru at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Vadodara, and then see the opening ceremony during the mid-innings. The Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 match will start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), meaning the opening ceremony will take place around 9 PM.

Who Will Be Performing at WPL 2025 Opening Ceremony?

As shared by WPL's official X handle, Bollywood actor, and singer Ayushmann Khurrana will be performing during the mid-innings show. Apart from Khurrana, Madhubanti Bagchi will also perform but will take centre stage on February 15 ceremony. WPL 2025: Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming and Other Details You Need to Know About Women's Premier League Season Three.

What Time Will WPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Start?

The GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 match will start at 7:30 PM on Friday, February 14. Meanwhile, the WPL 2025 mid-innings show or opening ceremony will be held around 9 PM post the completion of the first innings.

Is WPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast Available?

The broadcast partner for WPL 2025 in India are Viacom 18, but with the merge of Jio and Star Sports Network, fans can find the opening ceremony live telecast viewing options on Star Sports TV channels. Meanwhile, the online streaming of the WPL 2025 opening ceremony or mid-innings show will have live viewing option on JioHotstar, which is Disney+Hotstar's new brand name.

