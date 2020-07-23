WWE NXT July 22, 2020 episode took place at Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The show kicked off with Keith Lee addressing WWE universe that he wishes to create opportunities for other wrestlers by vacating his NXT North American title. This means that Lee will now only take care of his WWE NXT Title as now he has relinquished North American Title. We also saw Karrion Kross defeat Dominik Dijakovic in one on one match in the recently concluded episode of the black and gold brand of WWE. With this, he continues his winning streak in NXT. WWE News: From Roman Reigns Flaunting Fit Physique, Kairi Sane Leaving Raw to Brock Lesnar Not Making a Return at SummerSlam 2020, Here Are 5 Interesting Updates to Watch Out For.

Now that NXT North American title is vacant, a ladder match to win this title will be held in the upcoming event of NXT TakeOver which is scheduled to take place on August 22. The contestant for the NXT North American Title matches will be determined by the triple threat matches in coming weeks. Bronson Reed has booked his spot in the ladder match at TakeOver for North American title as he defeated Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong in a triple threat match. In the main event, we saw Keith Lee supporting his friend Dominik Dijakovic in the main event match. After Karrion Kross defeated Dijakovic by giving Kross Jacket, he exchanged cold glares with NXT Champion. WWE Raw July 20, 2020 Results and Highlights: Randy Orton Defeats Big Show; Stephanie McMahon Announces Extreme Rules Women’s Title Rematch Between Asuka & Sasha Banks (View Pics)

Shotzi Blackheart Defeats Aliyah

Karrion Kross is Merciless

After Shotzi Blackheart defeated Aliyah, she ran her tank over Robert Stone's leg. Mercedes Martinez out of nowhere came to the rescue of Aliyah and Stone and became their allies later in the evening. The episode of NXT in coming weeks will definitely offer fans with lots of excitement and high flying action. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from WWE.

