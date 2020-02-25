WWE Raw February 24, 2020 Results and Highlights: Becky Lynch Gets into Brawl With Shayna Baszler During Contract Signing for Women’s Elimination Chamber Match (View Pics & Videos

WWE Raw February 24, 2020 Results And Highlights (Photo Credits: Instagram / WWE)

WWE Raw February 24, 2020 episode took place at Bell MTS Place Winnipeg, MB. We saw some of the finest wrestling action on Monday Night Raw. Finally, contract signing between top female wrestlers like Shayna Baszler, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Ruby Riot took place for women's elimination chamber match for Elimination Chamber pay per view which will take place in the first weekend of March, 2020. The divas got into a heated debate and exchange some punches amongst them where former NXT Women's Champion just stand and stared. However, out of nowhere, we saw Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch appear in the ring and got into a brawl with Shayna Baszler. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for WWE Raw February 24, 2020 results and highlights. WWE Raw February 17, 2020 Results and Highlights: Street Profits Rescue The Viking Raiders and Kevin Owens From Attack By Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy & AOP; Randy Orton Destroys Matt Hardy (View Pics & Videos)

The winner of the women's elimination chamber match will face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36. Apart from that, we saw Kevin Owens confront Randy Orton, however, Viper emerged victorious due to some quick pinfall count by the referee. Kevin Owens later discovered that the referee was a disciple of Monday Night Messiah, to which KO hits him with a stunner and sent him through the table. Seth Rollins defeated Montez Ford, member of Street Profit.

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman addressed the crowd regarding Beast Incarnate's title match against Ricochet at WWE Super ShowDown 2020. While Ricochet gained some confidence for the match by defeating Luke Gallows. Drew McIntyre also connected with the crowd and spoke about his title match opportunity at WrestleMania 36. Aleister Black defeated Erick Rowan and we also witnessed Bobby Lashley winning against R-TRuth.

In the upcoming episode of Raw, we will see the return of WWE US Champion Andrade where he will team up with Angel Garza to fight against Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo. Also, the good news is that Beth Phoenix will appear next week on Monday Night episode to give an update on Edge's injury following an attack by Randy Orton a month ago.