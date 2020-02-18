WWE Raw February 17, 2020 Results and Highlights: Street Profits Rescue The Viking Raiders and Kevin Owens From Attack By Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy & AOP; Randy Orton Destroys Matt Hardy (View Pics & Videos)

Street Profits & The Viking Raiders (Photo Credits: Instagram / WWE)

WWE Raw February 17, 2020, took place at the Angel of the Winds Arena, Everett, WA. The Monday Night Raw episode indeed offered fans with some surprises as we saw the team of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, Street Profits come in rescue of The Viking Raiders and Kevin Owens from attack by Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy and AOP. That's not all, we also witnessed yet again the monstrous side of Randy Orton who destroyed Matt Hardy by brutally assaulting him. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for results and highlights of WWE Raw February 17, 2020. WWE Raw February 10, 2020 Results and Highlights: Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, AOP Defeat Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, The Viking Raiders; Shayna Baszler Assaults Becky Lynch (View Pics)

The Monday Night Raw episode showed a segment where Seth Rollins laid a sermon. However, his first sermon was crashed by The Viking Raiders and Kevin Owens, where KO humiliated The Architect by giving him a stunner. Later in the show, the six-man tag-team match took place between Buddy Murphy, Akam and Rezar (AOP) and The Viking Raiders, Kevin Owens. The Monday Night Messiah interfered in that match and yet again went on to assault Kevin Owens and his team with aid from his disciples. However, the show did not end on a high note for Rollins as Street Profits came out of nowhere to rescue Kevin Owens and his team members. WWE NXT TakeOver Portland 2020 Results and Highlights: Adam Cole Defeats Tommaso Ciampa to Retain His Title, Charlotte Flair Attacks Rhea Ripley to Set Match at WrestleMania 36 (View Pics)

Randy Orton Destroying Matt Hardy

View this post on Instagram @randyorton needs to be stopped. #Raw A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Feb 17, 2020 at 8:30pm PST

Raw Tag Team Title Match Booked For Upcoming SmackDown

Street Profits on Raw

Street Profits Arrives to Rescue

Matt Hardy Receives Medical Attention

Ricochet After His Victory Over Karl Anderson

AJ Styles is Back on Raw

Kevin Owens Spoils Seth Rollins Sermon

Charlotte Flair Addresses Crowd After Choosing Rhea Ripley as Her Opponent

Angel Garza and Bobby Lashley Win Against Rusev & Humberto Carrillo

Aleister Black Defeats Erick Rowan

Shayna Baszler Confronts Becky Lynch

"Everything ABOUT this is laid out perfectly for ME to be the one who takes your title at @WrestleMania."@QoSBaszler has no doubt she's punching her ticket to face @BeckyLynchWWE at #WrestleMania when she's inside the Elimination Chamber... #Raw pic.twitter.com/8muPJ5SAyj — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 18, 2020

Becky Lynch Paying Fine to Cross Path Against Baszler

"This is me payin' my fine up front for what I'm going to do when I cross paths with @QoSBaszler next!" - @BeckyLynchWWE #Raw pic.twitter.com/KLyPbmWlUA — WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2020

In the recently-concluded episode of Raw, we also witnessed Drew McIntyre win against MVP. We also saw Natalya getting defeated by Kairi Sane through count-out. We still have one more episode of Raw to come before we head to much-awaited WWE Super ShowDown event where Brock Lesnar will defend his World title against Ricochet. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more news and updates from WWE.