WWE Raw February 17, 2020 Results and Highlights: Street Profits Rescue The Viking Raiders and Kevin Owens From Attack By Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy & AOP; Randy Orton Destroys Matt Hardy (View Pics & Videos)

WWE Raw February 17, 2020, took place at the Angel of the Winds Arena, Everett, WA. The Monday Night Raw episode indeed offered fans with some surprises as we saw the team of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, Street Profits come in rescue of The Viking Raiders and Kevin Owens from attack by Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy and AOP. That's not all, we also witnessed yet again the monstrous side of Randy Orton who destroyed Matt Hardy by brutally assaulting him. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for results and highlights of WWE Raw February 17, 2020. WWE Raw February 10, 2020 Results and Highlights: Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, AOP Defeat Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, The Viking Raiders; Shayna Baszler Assaults Becky Lynch (View Pics)
The Monday Night Raw episode showed a segment where Seth Rollins laid a sermon. However, his first sermon was crashed by The Viking Raiders and Kevin Owens, where KO humiliated The Architect by giving him a stunner. Later in the show, the six-man tag-team match took place between Buddy Murphy, Akam and Rezar (AOP) and The Viking Raiders, Kevin Owens. The Monday Night Messiah interfered in that match and yet again went on to assault Kevin Owens and his team with aid from his disciples. However, the show did not end on a high note for Rollins as Street Profits came out of nowhere to rescue Kevin Owens and his team members. WWE NXT TakeOver Portland 2020 Results and Highlights: Adam Cole Defeats Tommaso Ciampa to Retain His Title, Charlotte Flair Attacks Rhea Ripley to Set Match at WrestleMania 36 (View Pics)
Randy Orton Destroying Matt Hardy
View this post on Instagram
Raw Tag Team Title Match Booked For Upcoming SmackDown
#WWESSD will see The #StreetProfits @AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE challenge @WWERollins & @WWE_Murphy for the #Raw #TagTeamTitles! https://t.co/cagJAr7GyO
— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2020
Street Profits on Raw
JOIN THE REVOLUTION.@FightOwensFight & The #VikingRaiders get some EXTRA back-up in the form of The #StreetProfits on #Raw! pic.twitter.com/c9PHlYpwkp
— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2020
Street Profits Arrives to Rescue
STREET PROFITS TO THE RESCUE!#Raw @AngeloDawkins @MontezFordWWE pic.twitter.com/5UhJMsx6R1
— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2020
Matt Hardy Receives Medical Attention
After being brutally attacked by @RandyOrton on #RAW, @MATTHARDYBRAND received medical attention during the commercial break. pic.twitter.com/VIDBEOYQxv
— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2020
Ricochet After His Victory Over Karl Anderson
The momentum continues to build.@KingRicochet gets the win over @KarlAndersonWWE, and he will see @BrockLesnar at #WWESSD! #Raw pic.twitter.com/SODdIXhBNp
— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2020
AJ Styles is Back on Raw
GUESS WHO'S BACK, MOTHERLOVERS.#Raw @AJStylesOrg @LukeGallowsWWE @KarlAndersonWWE pic.twitter.com/A49eF6DtLL
— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2020
Kevin Owens Spoils Seth Rollins Sermon
One word to describe the ending of @WWERollins' sermon?
🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
STUNNING! #Raw @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/JN7Ow7LJd6
— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2020
Charlotte Flair Addresses Crowd After Choosing Rhea Ripley as Her Opponent
At #WrestleMania, @MsCharlotteWWE comes back for her very FIRST throne. #Raw pic.twitter.com/XxXPbjy4UT
— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2020
Angel Garza and Bobby Lashley Win Against Rusev & Humberto Carrillo
The leadership of @LanaWWE and @Zelina_VegaWWE pays off as @AngelGarzaWwe & @fightbobby pick up the win! #Raw pic.twitter.com/Rcg8zOhcxn
— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2020
Aleister Black Defeats Erick Rowan
This one was hard-hitting.
Advantage: @WWEAleister. #Raw pic.twitter.com/UlGqU2Q7hj
— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2020
Shayna Baszler Confronts Becky Lynch
"Everything ABOUT this is laid out perfectly for ME to be the one who takes your title at @WrestleMania."@QoSBaszler has no doubt she's punching her ticket to face @BeckyLynchWWE at #WrestleMania when she's inside the Elimination Chamber... #Raw pic.twitter.com/8muPJ5SAyj
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 18, 2020
Becky Lynch Paying Fine to Cross Path Against Baszler
"This is me payin' my fine up front for what I'm going to do when I cross paths with @QoSBaszler next!" - @BeckyLynchWWE #Raw pic.twitter.com/KLyPbmWlUA
— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2020
In the recently-concluded episode of Raw, we also witnessed Drew McIntyre win against MVP. We also saw Natalya getting defeated by Kairi Sane through count-out. We still have one more episode of Raw to come before we head to much-awaited WWE Super ShowDown event where Brock Lesnar will defend his World title against Ricochet. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more news and updates from WWE.