WWE's Monday Night Raw episode on March 24 in Glasgow was a superb one with some great matches and segments. The road to WWE WrestleMania 41 is well and truly on and the superstars set to be involved in the 'show of shows' aren't wasting any time in hyping up their clashes. John Cena, after trashing fans in Brussels last week, did the same in Glasgow and promised to 'ruin wrestling' by winning a record 17th WWE title at WrestleMania 41. He also said he would make fans forget Ric Flair and would retire with the title before Cody Rhodes came out for a confrontation. CM Punk addressed both his WrestleMania 41 opponents CM Punk and Roman Reigns. John Cena Breaks Silence After 'Heel Turn', Hits Out at Fans at WWE Monday Night Raw on March 17 in Brussels; Cody Rhodes Confronts Him (Watch Video).

Plus, both the WWE men's and women's Intercontinental championships were defended with Lyra Valkyria and Bron Breakker holding onto the titles, albeit in contrasting fashion. Also, Jey Uso found a mystery tag team partner in none other than his brother Jimmy Uso and fans got to witness the legendary Usos tag team in action against A-Town Down Under.

John Cena-Cody Rhodes Confrontation on WWE Raw

A week after slamming fans and 'breaking up' with them, John Cena continued his tirade against the audience, this time stating that he would surely break Ric Flair's record. The 16-time champion was welcomed with boos in Glasgow with the fans chanting 'John Cena s***s' and the 'Cenation' leader continued his work on the mic, claiming he is set out to 'ruin' wrestling. Cody Rhodes soon made his way out to the ring and laid the WWE Undisputed Championship right in front of John Cena but the former champion backed away. Fans would have looked forward to a promo battle between the two but it seems that WWE is keeping that from happening with no big verbal confrontation taking place between the two. Lamine Yamal Attends WWE SmackDown 2025 in Barcelona, Spain Football Sensation Meets Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and Others (See Pics and Videos).

John Cena Says He Will 'Ruin' Wrestling

CM Punk Addresses His WWE WrestleMania 41 Opponents

CM Punk sent out a message for Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins on WWE Monday Night Raw. The 'Second City Saint' was involved in a big brawl on WWE SmackDown last week and he stated that Seth Rollins was overshadowed by him since his return to the company two years ago. For Roman Reigns, he said that the 'OTC's 'Wiseman' was not just his. CM Punk stated that he is set to have a contract signing with Roman Reigns and CM Punk on SmackDown in London. He also stated he would take both of them out of the business just like he brought them in the last decade.

Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso Reunite to Take Down A-Town Down Under

WWE fans got to witness the reunion of the Usos for the first time in almost two years as they took on A-Town Down Under. Despite not having competed together for quite some time now, both brothers seemed to work together completely fine with their moves being co-ordinated as ever. The two hit the '1D' to win the match after which Gunther came out to the ring to attack the brothers. But his effort turned futile as the Usos made him retreat. Jimmy Uso also landed a big slap on the face of Gunther back stage.

Lyra Valkyria Beats Raquel Rodriguez

Lyra Valkyria and Bron Breakker were able to defend their WWE Intercontinental Championships but under contrasting circumstances. Lyra Valkyria defeated Raquel Rodriquez despite an interference from her partner Liv Morgan and the champion rolled her up for a pinfall after she was attempting a 'Tejana Bomb.' The WWE Women's Tag Team champion then teamed up to attack Lyra Valkyria but Bayley made the save.

Bron Breakker Beat Penta by Disqualification

Bron Breakker defeated Penta via disqualification with the Judgement Day intervening in the match. The two stars put on a great show for the fans in Glasgow and it seemed Penta was closing in on the victory as he hit the Mexican Destroyer only for Breakker to kick out. He was then attacked by Carlito and Dominik Mysterio and soon Finn Balor joined in. The Judgement Day proceeded to beat up both the stars.

Rhea Ripley to Face Iyo Sky for WWE Women's World Championship Next Week

Rhea Ripley staked her claim for a rematch and it seemed that a brawl would ensue once again. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Rhea Ripley will face Iyo Sky for the title next week with the winner going on to take on Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 41. But there's a catch, as the Bianca Belair will be the special guest referee for the match.

