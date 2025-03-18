John Cena finally broke silence after his 'heel turn' at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 and trashed the fans. The 16-time champion walked out to boos at the Forest National in Brussels, Belgium and explained his actions at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 where he viciously attacked Cody Rhodes. John Cena said that he has been in an 'abusive relationship' for the past 25 years and he was 'breaking up' with them. John Cena also said that the fans did not deserve new gear or new music for this new persona and stated that he was neither a babyface or a heel but a human being. This was all before Cody Rhodes cut him out and said that he wanted to face the real John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41 and not this version of the 16-time champion. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: John Cena Turns Heel, 'Sells Out’ to The Rock and Leaves Cody Rhodes Bloodied (Watch Video).

John Cena Booed in Brussels

John Cena 'Breaks Up' With Fans

John Cena Addresses His Change in Persona

'You Are Pathetic'-John Cena to Fans

Cody Rhodes Confronts John Cena

