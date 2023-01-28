The all awaited 26th edition of the WWE Royal Rumble is all set to take place at Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, January 28 (January 29 in India). With the commencement of the Royal Rumble, the Road to WrestleMania 2023 will also kick-off. The Royal Rumble is one of WWE's premium events. In the 26th edition of the Royal Rumble, 30 men and 30 women wrestlers will take part in two different matches. Two wrestlers in each category will start the Royal Rumble match. After every 90 seconds, 1 more wrestler will join them in the ring. Whenever a wrestler's both feet touch the floor after being thrown over the top rope, he/she gets eliminated. The winner of the 30 men/women Royal Rumble match will get a chance to challenge one champion of his choice during WrestleMania. Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman, Settles Case With Former Female Wrestling Referee Who Accused Him of Rape.

Meanwhile, in another match, Kevin Owens will challenge undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Biana Belair will also defend her Raw Women's Championship title against Alexa Bliss. Bray Wyatt and LA Knight will face off in Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. Today in this article let's take a look at the live telecast and live streaming details of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

When and Where Will WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Take Place?

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will take place in Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas. The WWE premium event will start on Saturday, January 28 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT (Sunday, January 29 at 6:30 am as per IST).

Where to Watch the Live telecast of WWE Royal Rumble 2023 in India?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of WWE Royal Rumble 2023 in India and they will provide a live telecast of this event.

Where to Watch Free Live Streaming of WWE Royal Rumble 2023 in India?

The broadcasting rights of the WWE Royal Rumble are with Sony Sports Network. You can watch the live streaming of the premium WWE event on Sony Liv with a subscription.

