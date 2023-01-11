World Wrestling Entertainment, more popularly known as the WWE, has been reportedly sold to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund by Vince McMahon. In another development, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, who is Vince's daughter, has also resigned from her post. Vince reportedly returned as the chairman of the board and this has made WWE a private business from being on the public stock market. John Cena Returns: Watch Former WWE Champion and Kevin Owens Beat Bloodline’s Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on Last Smackdown of 2022.

WWE Sold to Saudi Arabia:

Vince McMahon reportedly sells WWE to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund 🤑 pic.twitter.com/JZwdCKjJA3 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) January 11, 2023

Stephanie McMahon Steps Down:

BREAKING: Stephanie McMahon has resigned from her role as co-CEO of WWE just days after Vince McMahon returned as Executive Chairman 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/HaHamyM8xx — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) January 10, 2023

