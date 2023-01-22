WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has settled case with former referee Rita Chatterton after agreeing to a multimillion-dollar legal settlement. The former wrestling referee, who is the first woman referee in WWE, had accused Vince of raping her in 1986. The settlement happened last month, as per various reports.

Vince McMahon Settles Case

