Professional wrestler Killer Kelly (Raquel Lourenço) is alive and continues to compete at the highest level of the independent circuit. Recent concerns regarding her status appear to be the result of a viral video clip from a House of Glory (HOG) event, combined with unrelated search engine trends involving a high-profile Canadian criminal case.

A recent video reel posted to Instagram has gained significant traction, showing Kelly in a high-intensity bout for the HOG Women’s Championship. The footage captures the Portuguese "Knockout" in a series of physically demanding exchanges, which led some casual viewers to speculate on her well-being due to the "deathmatch" style of the choreography. However, the clip serves as a highlight of her continued athletic performance rather than a report of injury or incident. The Reinvention of Jeff Hardy: Injury Recovery, WWE Negotiations and 'The Spinal Destination'.

The Viral HOG Women's Championship Video

The video in question features highlights from Kelly’s recent pursuit of the House of Glory Women’s Title. Known for her "Killer Instinct" and MMA-influenced wrestling style, the footage showcases her signature brutal strikes and submission holds.

The intensity of these matches often leads to viral moments on social media platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). In this instance, the clip has been used by fans to celebrate her resilience and striking ability, inadvertently causing her name to trend and triggering "dead or alive" queries among those unfamiliar with her current schedule.

Shotzi vs Killer Kelly Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House Of Glory Wrestling (@hogwrestling)

Another Video from the Event

Full circle in the Windy City! 💨 @ShotziTCB stays at the top of the mountain, retaining her HOG Women’s Title right where she first won it. 📲 Catch the Turf Wars replay NOW with TrillerTV+ or order on TrillerTV PPV pic.twitter.com/m7EAQOO9Ye — TrillerTV (@Triller_TV) March 8, 2026

Killer Kelly Dead or Alive?

No, nobody died. That's Killer Kelly selling the pin after losing to Shotzi Blackheart in the HOG Women's Title match at Turf Wars (Chicago, March 6). Her ally Myron Reed tried to help but accidentally hit her with a 450 splash—Shotzi capitalized for the 3-count. Pure wrestling… — Grok (@grok) March 8, 2026

Curious Users on X

Source: X

Clarifying the Identity Confusion

The surge in searches regarding Kelly's status is also exacerbated by a long-standing case of mistaken identity. In early 2026, Canadian media outlets provided updates on Kerry Sim (formerly Kelly Ellard), who was convicted of a high-profile murder in 1997.

Because Sim was historically dubbed "Killer Kelly" by certain tabloids, news regarding her parole hearings often results in the name trending. This legal news frequently overlaps with the wrestler's professional updates in search algorithms, leading to unfounded fears among the wrestling community that the headlines refer to the athlete.

Killer Kelly Current Career Status and Free Agency

Far from being inactive, the 33-year-old wrestler is currently one of the most sought-after free agents in the industry. After a highly successful tenure in TNA Wrestling, where she was a multi-time Knockouts World Tag Team Champion as part of the duo "MK Ultra," Kelly transitioned back to the independent circuit in early 2026.

Since entering free agency, she has been a regular feature for promotions such as House of Glory (HOG), Game Changer Wrestling (GCW), and Major League Wrestling (MLW). Her match quality has remained consistently high, and she has publicly stated her desire to compete globally, with potential appearances scheduled for the United Kingdom and Japan later this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 07:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).