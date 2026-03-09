New Delhi, March 9: The government of Saudi Arabia has officially announced the public holiday schedule for Eid al-Fitr 2026, confirming that employees across the government, private, and non-profit sectors will observe the festive break as the holy month of Ramadan concludes.

According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the Eid holiday for private and non-profit sector employees will begin at the end of the working day on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. The break will last four days till March 21, in accordance with the provisions of the Saudi Labor Law. Eid al-Fitr 2026: Moon Sighting Dates for Saudi Arabia, India, UAE, UK, US and More.

Government Sector Holiday Schedule

The ministry also confirmed that government sector employees will observe the Eid al-Fitr holiday during the same period, allowing workers across public institutions to celebrate the festival with their families.

Most employees throughout the Kingdom are expected to resume work on Sunday, March 22, 2026, after the completion of the four-day break. Officials said the coordinated schedule aims to ensure smooth administrative operations while allowing residents to participate in nationwide celebrations. Eid 2026 Date in India: When Is Eid Ul Fitr and Shawwal Moon Sighting?

Ministry spokesperson Mohammed Al-Rizqi noted that the holiday corresponds with the 29th day of Ramadan 1447 AH.

Eid al-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting

While the holiday period for employees has been confirmed, the exact date of Eid al-Fitr 2026 will still depend on the traditional crescent moon sighting, which marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Shawwal.

Astronomical projections suggest Ramadan could complete a 30-day cycle this year. If the crescent moon is not sighted on the evening of March 18, Eid is expected to fall on Friday, March 20. However, if the moon is sighted after 29 days of fasting, celebrations may begin earlier on Thursday, March 19.

Saudi authorities will provide official confirmation following observations by the Kingdom’s moon-sighting committees.

GCC Countries Issue Similar Announcements

The announcement also aligns Saudi Arabia with other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations, including the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, which have released similar holiday schedules.

Officials said the early declaration helps businesses plan operations and enables residents to organize travel and family gatherings during one of the most significant holidays in the Islamic calendar.

Significance of Eid al-Fitr

Eid al-Fitr, known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast, marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-dusk fasting observed during Ramadan. The celebration begins with special Eid prayers followed by family gatherings, festive meals, and the exchange of gifts known as Eidiah, especially for children.

Major Saudi cities such as Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam typically witness increased activity in retail, hospitality, and entertainment sectors as residents and visitors participate in nationwide festivities.

