WWE SmackDown October 2, 2020 episode took place at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. This episode of the blue brand came just after the conclusion of WWE Clash of Champions 2020. The show kickstarted with Roman Reigns where Jey Uso came out and confronted the Big Dog. We also witness at the beginning of the show Sami Zayn trashing old Intercontinental belt. Zayn defeated Jeff Hardy later in the show to retain his Universal title. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for WWE SmackDown Oct 2, 2020 episode results and highlights. WWE SmackDown Sept 25, 2020 Results and Highlights: Roman Reigns Hits Jey Uso With Superman Punch Ahead of Universal Championship Match at Clash of Champions.

Jey Uso demanded his cousin Roman Reigns Clash of Champions Universal title rematch, prior to that Big Dog told to accept him as his family's tribal chief. We then saw AJ Styles interfering in this segment, where he said that Jey Uso is not capable for Universal title rematch against Reigns. We then saw both wrestlers battle out, where Jey defeated The Phenomenal One to prove his worthiness. Sami Zayn removed the pad of the top turnbuckle and made Jeff Hardy tripped on the hard surface. The Great Liberator seized the opportunity and rolled up the challenger to once again emerge victorious from an Intercontinental title match. WWE Raw Sept 28, 2020 Results And Highlights: Drew McIntyre Defeats Robert Roode to Retain World Title; Randy Orton Attacks Ric Flair, Big Show, Christian & Shawn Michaels.

Now let's speak of women's division, Sasha Banks came out and revealed that her neck is perfectly fine now as she has recovered from the injury and next week she will challenge Bayley for SmackDown women's title. Alexa Bliss was guest on Kevin Owen's show where we saw The Fiend Bray Wyatt appear. We then saw an unbelievable scene of The Fiend and Alexa Bliss passionately holding each other hands. The Fiend will face Kevin Owens next week on SmackDown.

Sami Zayn Retains Intercontinental Title

View this post on Instagram @samizayn scratches and claws to escape with his #ICTitle! #SmackDown A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Oct 2, 2020 at 7:03pm PDT

Sasha Banks Removes Her Brace and Challenges Bayley

Carmella is Untouchable

View this post on Instagram @carmellawwe is back and she’s UNTOUCHABLE!! #SmackDown A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Oct 2, 2020 at 6:33pm PDT

Matt Riddle Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik def. King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

The Fiend & Alexa Bliss Are Together!

View this post on Instagram What are we witnessing with @alexa_bliss_wwe_ & #TheFiend?! #SmackDown A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Oct 2, 2020 at 6:16pm PDT

Sami Zayn Trashed Jeff Hardy's Old Intercontinental Belt

Sheamus defeated Shorty G in quick time. We also saw Otis win against John Morrison and he will also appear before the court on next week's episode of SmackDown to defend himself and his Money in the Bank contract.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2020 01:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).