WWE Raw Sept 28, 2020 episode took place just a night after WWE Clash of Champions. We witnessed high voltage drama on the recently concluded episode of Monday Night Raw. Drew McIntyre after successfully defending his WWE title against Randy Orton at Clash of Champions 2020 kicked off Raw with Big Show, Christian, Ric Flair & Shawn Michaels who helped him during the match at the pay per view. The Scottish Psychopath, however, received a challenge from Robert Roode for the title match. McIntyre defeated him by pinfall to retain the title. The Viper assaulted Ric Flair, Big Show, Christian & Shawn Michaels. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for WWE Raw September 28, 2020 results and highlights. WWE Clash of Champions Sept 27, 2020 Results & Highlights: Roman Reigns Defeats Jey Uso to Retain Universal Title; Drew McIntyre Wins Ambulance Match Against Randy Orton.

Initially, Dolph Ziggler came to challenge Drew McIntyre, however, he later revealed that it is not him who will fight for WWE Championship, it is Robert Roode, who has stayed away from the action for months. Drew McIntyre defeated Roode by hitting him with a claymore kick to get the pinfall victory. Randy Orton attacked the legends Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Christian and Big Show with a steel chair at the locker room area. The Viper made use of night goggles to make the vicious attack, as he switched off the light in the room before creating the mess. WWE SmackDown Sept 25, 2020 Results and Highlights: Roman Reigns Hits Jey Uso With Superman Punch Ahead of Universal Championship Match at Clash of Champions.

Seth Rollins revealed text conversation between Aalyah Mysterio and Buddy Murphy, where Rey Mysterio's daughter wished him Happy Birthday. We later saw Buddy Murphy defeat Dominik Mysterio in one on one match, as Aalyah slapped her brother on face after the match. Now let's speak of women's division, Asuka defeated Zelina Vega by submission which was Clash of Champions 2020 rematch. Mandy Rose teamed up with Dana Brooke to defeat Lana and Natalya in tag team action. WWE Raw Sept 21, 2020 Results and Highlights: Randy Orton Assaults Drew McIntyre & Hits Keith Lee With Punt Kick; Retribution Reveals Themselves.

Is There Something Cooking Between Aalyah & Buddy Murphy?

Randy Orton Attacks The Legends

Ali Helps Ricochet & Apollo Crews Defeat The Hurt Business

Keith Lee Defeats Andrade

Kevin Owens Win By DQ Against Aleister Black

Apart from this, we also saw R-Truth defeat Akira Tozawa and Drew Gulak to retain 24x7 Championship. In the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see how the storyline builds up between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre for WWE Championship.

