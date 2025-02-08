The February 07, 2025 episode of Friday Night SmackDown was live from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennesse. The event featured Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair making appearances along with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. But the in-ring action was even interesting. With winners of Elimination chamber qualification winners Drew McIntyre, Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair advancing to the Solo Sikoa’s surprise attack, fans were entertained with plenty of in-ring action. Check out the results and highlights of Friday Night SmackDown on February 7. ‘Roman Reigns Will Be Out For The Foreseeable Future’ WWE Raw Announcer Michael Cole Confirms Update on Tribal Chief Following Assault by Seth Rollins in WWE Royal Rumble 2025 (Watch Video).

Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss Advance to Elimination Chamber 2025

Liv Morgan won the Elimination Chamber qualification match on the Raw and in the SmackDown episode, fans witnessed two other matches featuring four women wresters for the place in the upcoming PLE. In the first match, Bianca Belair faced Piper Niven. These two have had several great encounters in the past, and while this was good. After multiple unsuccessful attempts at a KOD before Belair was planted with a spinning slam. A few minutes later, The EST successfully hit her finisher for the pin and the win.

Alexa Bliss Advances to the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

The other match in the Women’s category involved Alexa Bliss and Candice LeRae. Bliss almost hit Sister Abigail early for a quick win, but LeRae escaped and took her down for a near-fall. In the end after few punches shared, Bliss won her first singles match in two years with Sister Abigail.

Drew McIntyre Advance to Elimination Chamber 2025 With Win Over LA Knight and Jimmy Uso

The next match in the elimination Chamber qualification was a triple threat bout between Jimmy Uso, Drew McIntyre and LA Knight in Men’s category. The Scottish Warrior was pumped up for the win as he started off strong. The match followed the usual pattern in three-man bouts with each combination of competitors took turns fighting until the third man took one of them out and look to take advantage. WWE Wrestler Bayley to Play in 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Receives Special Gift from Stephen Curry (Watch Video).

Big Win For Drew McIntyre

Bu that’s what worked for Drew McIntyre, who hit a Claymore to LA Knight at the same moment he hit a BFT on Jimmy. He advances to the Elimination Chamber 2025 and will join CM Punk – who was winner in Raw edition.

Jey Uso Team up With Cody Rhodes and Beat Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga

The match was booked in the opening segment with Jey trying to connect with fans in Memphis and was interrupted by Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. Rhodes and Tonga started for their teams with a simple lockup, but Fatu quickly took over the match with his power. In the end Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes combine to defeat Fatu but Solo Sikoa made his return and attacked Rhodes to end the show. Women's Royal Rumble 2025 Winner Charlotte Flair Reportedly Divorces WWE Star Andrade.

Solo Sikoa's Ambush on Cody Rhodes

Charlotte Flair Booed Again

Charlotte Flair faced yet another backlash. After getting booed on Raw the Royal Rumble 2025 winner was ‘not welcomed’ in SmackDown also. Especially when she looked down on crowd favourite Tiffy. It may take some more time for Charlotte to win over fans once again

Other matches included Carmelo Hayes defeating Akira Tozawa and Pretty Deadly recording impressive win over DIY.

