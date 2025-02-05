Starting the 2025 year on strong note, Roman Reigns has hit a pothole on the Road to WrestleMania 41. The star will be out of action for foreseeable future and this was connected to the assault by Seth Rollins during WWE Royal Rumble 2025. On latest episode of WWE Raw, announcer Michael Cole updated fans on Reigns’ condition. Cole received a text message from a trainer, which Cole summarized and said, “We don’t have an official injury update on Roman Reigns. Medical can only share with us what Roman allows to be shared. Based on his condition, however, it is believed that Reigns will be out of action for the foreseeable future,” WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE is scheduled to start on March 2 and Reigns fanbase, after missing out in the Royal Rumble will look to see Tribal chief back in the ring. Women's Royal Rumble 2025 Winner Charlotte Flair Reportedly Divorces WWE Star Andrade.

Michael Cole Providing Update on Roman Reigns

NOOOOOO ROMAN REIGNS WILL BE OUT FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE 💔💔💔 WHY WOULD YOU DO THAT TO YOUR SHIELD BROTHER SETH 😭#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/lmX5J6g8qx — TribaI Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) February 4, 2025

