WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) star Charlotte Flair has reportedly gotten divorced from Andrade. The popular wrestler who is also the legendary Ric Flair's daughter, made her much-awaited return to the WWE when she featured in the Women's Royal Rumble 2025 match and ended up as the victor when she threw Roxanne Perez over the top rope. With that, she became the first woman in WWE history to win the Royal Rumble match twice. WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Results: Jey Uso Wins Men's and Charlotte Flair Claims Women's Rumble Matches, Cody Rhodes Retains Undisputed Title and Other Results From Wrestling PLE.

However, amidst such a glorious moment in her career comes this development. According to a report in TMZ Sports, the couple have parted ways. The publication states that Charlotte Flair has filed a divorce from her Andrade in June 2024 and a judge had gone to complete the proceedings in October. The reason for the couple's split is, however, not known yet. Interestingly, both Charlotte Flair and Andrade have not removed pictures of them together from their respective Instagram handles. WWE Men’s Royal Rumble 2025: Check Out Every Participant’s Entry From First Wrestler Rey Mysterio to 30th Entrant Logan Paul to the PLE (Watch Video).

Charlotte Flair and Andrade started to date in 2019 and in 2022, got married in Mexico. The 'Queen' as she is popularly known, will have a decision to make to choose the champion of her liking to face at WWE WrestleMania 41. Andrade, who competed in the men's Royal Rumble match, came in at number 11 and was eliminated by Jacob Fatu.

