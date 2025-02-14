In what is expected to be a blockbuster WWE SmackDown, several high-profile matches and appearances are in store for fans on the February 14 episode, which will air from Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. This week's Friday Night SmackDown will move all storylines, and angles forward, with WrestleMania 41 approaching. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: John Cena, CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss and Other Confirmed Wrestlers for the Mega PLE Featuring Men's and Women's Chamber Matches.

WWE Women's Title Match

Tiffany Stratton will put her WWE Women's title on the line against Nia Jax, who will look forward to winning back the belt, which she lost on the first SmackDown of 2025 when the former cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. The rematch will decide if Charlotte Flair will choose Rhea Ripley or someone from Jax or Stratton for her WrestleMania 41 match.

Triple Threat Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

In a match between super heavyweights, Braun Strowman, Damian Priest, and Jacob Fatu will collide in a triple-threat Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Fatu and Strowman have been at each other's throats for a while, and want to settle their score once and for. However with former WWE World Heavyweight champion Priest also in the contest, things might just not be as easy as it seem. When is Elimination Chamber 2025? Know Date, Venue and Time in IST of WWE PLE Featuring Men's and Women's Chamber Matches.

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Looking to feature in her first Elimination Chamber match, Women's US Champion Chelsea Green will meet Naomi in a qualifying match. On the other hand, Naomi is no stranger to the chained structure and will want to head into WrestleMania 41 by winning the Elimination Chamber match, which already has the likes of Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Bayley locked in.

With WrestleMania 41 approaching, one can also expect a few names to make appearances with Logan Paul and AJ Styles being on the top of the mind.

