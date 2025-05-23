Friday Night SmackDown episode on May 23 will be a precursor to WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, which has an impressive stacked card with several titles up for grabs. However, this does not deter the importance of WWE SmackDown, which will be held at EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, and will see several key Money in the Bank Qualifying matches, and a tag team championship clash billed for this week's Blue Brand weekly. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

LA Knight vs Aleister Black vs Shinsuke Nakamura

In one of the most anticipated Money in the Bank Qualifier matches, LA Knight will face off against Shinsuke Nakamura and Aleister Black. Knight and Nakamura have a long history of going against each other, where the duo will be challenged by Aleister Black, who has been on a roll since his return to WWE. One can expect The Miz to interfere and take out Black.

MITB Triple Threat Match

Charlotte Flair vs Zelina Vega vs Giulia

In her first match since WrestleMania 41, Charlotte Flair will return to in-ring action and take on Zelina Vega and Giulia in a Money in the Bank qualifier match. This will be the first main roster match for Giulia, who has been a star in WWE NXT. Flair has been chasing another shot at the Women's title, while Vega is the current Women's United States Champion and is aiming to become a multiple title-holder. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, May 19: Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez Win Women's MITB Qualifying Matches, Logan Paul Knocks Out Jey Uso and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

WWE Tag Team Championship Up For Grabs

Fraxiom have been on a roll lately in WWE, gaining wins over Pretty Deadly, DIY, and The Street Profits in a non-title clash, which has earned them a Tag Team Championship match against the current champions. Both Nathan Frazer and Axiom head into the contest high in confidence and will surely look to win their first major title in the main roster.

Fans can expect several stars —Jey Uso, John Cena, Damian Priest, Fatu, and Drew McIntyre — to make appearances to build up to Saturday Night's Main Event

