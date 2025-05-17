WWE successfully hosted one of their vintage show, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, which took place on January 25, 2025. The company is all set to bring the second edition of Saturday Night's Main Event this year, which will follow in the footsteps of the recently concluded Backlash 2025 PLE, which concluded in St Louis. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, May 17: Tiffany Stratton Retains Her Women’s Championship Title, Money in the Bank 2025 PLE Qualifiers Begin and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

The Backlash 2025 PLE saw John Cena defend his Undisputed WWE Championship title in the main event against The Viper Randy Orton. Dominik Mysterio and Lyra Valkyria defended their respective titles. The Saturday Night's Main Event will also set the stage for the upcoming Money in the Bank 2025 PLE, which will be held on June 7 in California. Meanwhile, fans can check out the match details below.

When and Where is WWE Saturday Night Main Event 2025? Know Date, Venue and Time in IST

Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 will air live at the Yuengling Centre in Tampa, Florida. In India, WWE Saturday Night Main Event 2025 will be live on May 24, 2025, and will start at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

WWE Saturday Night Main Event 2025 Match Cards:

Jey Uso (C) vs Logan Paul for World Heavyweight Championship Match

Jey Uso will defend his title against Logan Paul in the WWE Saturday Night's Event 2025. Logan Paul called his shot after he defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania, and Uso was happy to accept the challenge. Logan and Jey have gotten physical multiple times in the lead-up to the world title match.

CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker

Seth Rollins has aligned himself with Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41. After that, Bron Breakker joined them the night after. With Tribal Chief Roman Reigns not available, CM Punk has partnered with Sami Zayn to fight against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

Drew McIntyre vs Damian Priest in a Steel Cage Match

Both superstars have hated each other ever since Damian Priest cashed in on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40. Both wrestlers will finally get a chance to settle their differences inside a steel cage match in the WWE Saturday Night's Event 2025. WWE Backlash 2025 Results: John Cena Retains Undisputed Championship, Jacob Fatu, Dominik Mysterio, and Lyra Valkyria Successfully Defend Respective Titles (Watch Video Highlights).

John Cena vs R-Truth

R Truth has been in the headlines since last month. Truth got on the wrong end of the Backlash 2025 PLE after he tried to help John Cena retain his title. The Undisputed WWE Champion repaid poor Truth by giving him an AA through the announce desk. This has led to a buildup of a Truth vs Cena match at the Main Event in Saturday Night's Event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2025 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).