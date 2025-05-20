WWE brought out an exciting episode of Monday Night Raw from Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on May 19. The Jey Uso vs Logan Paul rivalry picked up pace after the two had a Jey Uso superkicked Logan Paul earlier on in the show and got knocked out by him to close out the episode. Plus, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker brawled with CM Punk and Sami Zayn after they came out to even the odds during the main event of the episode. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

Also Roxanne Perez and Rhea Ripley emerged as winners of the Women's Money In the Bank qualifying matches. The next WWE PLE is Saturday Night's Main Event and the match card is pretty much stacked with some exciting clashes. John Cena, as was confirmed earlier, would take on R-Truth in a non-title match.

Jey Uso vs Bron Breakker

Jey Uso and Bron Breakker had a great match, one filled with some awesome moments. Bron Breakker showed why he is one for the future as he pushed WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso to his limit and it wasn't long after Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins got involved. 'The Visionary' attacked Jey Uso, causing a disqualification and later, CM Punk and Sami Zayn came out to even the odds. To close out the segment, Logan Paul knocked out Jey Uso for the fourth time. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, May 16: Tiffany Stratton Retains Her Women’s Championship Title, Money in the Bank 2025 PLE Qualifiers Begin and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

CM Punk, Sami Zayn Brawl With Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker

PUNK & SAMI 👀 SETH & BREAKKER #SNME IS GOING TO BE CRAZY THIS SATURDAY! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/VAQB5uyPdR — WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2025

Logan Paul Knocks Out Jey Uso

KNOCKOUT NUMBER 4! 👊💥 LOGAN PAUL JUST KO'D THE CHAMPION, JEY USO! Are we looking at our next World Heavyweight Champion?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/JVWbYDY6Kk — WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2025

Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez Win Women's MITB Qualifying Matches

Rhea Ripley and Roxanne Perez advanced to the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match after they won their respective qualifying matches on Raw. Roxanne Perez had a great match with veterans Natalya and Becky Lynch and the crowd loved every bit of the action that they saw in this contest. It seemed Becky Lynch was building momentum for a win after she hit a manhandle slam on Natalya, but to her surprise, she was pulled out of the ring by WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria, who attacked her and took her out of the equation. Roxanne Perez capitalised and hit Natalya with the Pop Rox to win the match. Sabu Dies: Hardcore Wrestling Legend Terry Brunk Passes Away At Age 60, WWE Condoles Demise.

In the other match, Rhea Ripley and a returning Kairi Sane put the best that they had, against each other. This was after Zoey Stark injured her knee while trying to hit the springboard missile dropkick. She had to be escorted out of the arena by doctors and soon it turned into a one-on-one contest with Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane exchanging blows. Rhea Ripley countered Kairi Sane's insane elbow and the closing stages of the match saw 'Mami' hit the Riptide to pick up the win.

Penta and AJ Styles vs The Judgement Day

Penta and AJ Styles took on the Judgement Day (Finn Balor and JD McDonagh). The Mexican superstar has had a lot of issues with the Judgement Day of late and once again this contest saw interruption, first from Carlito and later, El Grande Americano. Penta was headbutted by El Grande Americano much like earlier and Finn Balor capitalised on the same, hitting his signature move the 'Coup de Grace' for the win.

Other Matches/Events on WWE Monday Night Raw

Seth Rollins confronted Logan Paul and exchanged a few words with him. The 'Visionary' also attempted to talk to Gunther and things turned a bit heated with Seth Rollins saying that the 'Ring General' would be a target if he had the WWE World Heavyweight title around his shoulders. Also, Sheamus defeated Grayson Waller via pinfall.

