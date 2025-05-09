In the last WWE SmackDown before Backlash PLE, one will see the return of undisputed champion John Cena, who will put his title on the line against home favourite Randy Orton on May 11. This week's Friday Night SmackDown will Nutter Center in Dayton, and will see many major wrestlers in in-ring action, and others make their presence felt ahead of WWE Backlash. WWE Backlash: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know About Upcoming Wrestling PLE.

John Cena Returns

For the first time since taking an RKO from Randy Orton, undisputed champion John Cena will make an appearance on any WWE programming and address his opponent from Backlash. Cena has been on a journey to ruin wrestling since becoming champion at WrestleMania 41. One can expect a face-off between these two superstars.

Damian Priest, LA Knight vs Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa

Ahead of their fatal four-way Men's intercontinental title match at Backlash, Damian Priest, LA Knight, and Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa will take on each other in tag team action. Apart from Sikoa, all others have constantly been attacking each other, and will look to make a statement ahead of PLE. Expect Drew McIntyre to interfere. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, May 5: CM Punk Costs Seth Rollins WHC Title Against Jey Uso, Gunther, Pat McAfee Face Off and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Women's Championship No.1 Contender Match

In an explosive women's championship No.1 contender match, Jade Cargill will lock horns with Nia Jax, who has been eyeing to clinch the WWE Women's title back from Tiffany Stratton. Jade Cargill has been on a warpath since her comeback at WrestleMania 41.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2025 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).