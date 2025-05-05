After an entertaining yet highly controversial WrestleMania 41, WWE have shifted all its focus to SummerSlam, and the upcoming Premier Live Event (PLE), Backlash, which kicks off preparation for the two-night event in August. The upcoming WWE Backlash 2025 PLE marks the return of John Cena, who will be in action in the main event of the 20th edition, having last wrestled in the pay-per-view in 2009. This year's Backlash will be held in St Louis, Missouri, and will feature wrestlers from both RAW and SmackDown participating in in-ring action. Rana Daggubati Watches WWE WrestleMania 41 At Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (Watch Video)

So far, four matches have been confirmed for WWE Backlash 2025, with John Cena defending his undisputed championship against local boy Randy Orton, with both wrestlers having quite a history between them. Orton has promised to 'put down' legend John Cena, while the champion has vowed to ruin wrestling for fans, making this contest intriguing. In a WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship match, Lyra Valkyria will go up against Becky Lynch, who betrayed the former after the duo lost their WWE Women's Tag Titles a day after WrestleMania 41. Lynch, who made a shocking return during Mania, stated how Valkyria's friendship with Bayley is the reason the former World Champion hates the current Women's IC Champion.

Having lost to Jey Uso, Gunther took out all his frustration on color commentator Pat McAfee, who tried to defend Michael Cole and ended up getting a beatdown by the former heavyweight champion on WWE RAW. In an impromptu decision, stand-in GM Nick Aldis fixed a match between McAfree and Gunter for Backlash after the commentator's request to unsuspend the former champion was denied. Jacob Fatu became the new United States Champion during WrestleMania 41. However, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest have constantly interfered in matches involving Fatu, leading to Aldis announcing a fatal four-way match at WWE Backlash between all participants. John Cena Wins 17th World Title: Ric Flair Reacts as ‘Cenation Leader’ Breaks His Record By Winning WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41.

WWE Backlash Date, Venue and Timing in IST

WWE Backlash will be held at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. WWE Backlash 2025 is a single-night event that is slated to take place on May 10 and will start on May 11 at 4:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) in India

WWE Backlash Match Card

John Cena (c) vs Randy Orton (WWE Undisputed Championship)

Gunther vs Pat McAfee

Becky Lynch vs Lyra Valkyria (c) (WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship)

Jacob Fatu (c) vs LA Knight vs Damian Priest vs Drew McIntyre (Fatal Four-Way WWE Men's US Championship)

WWE Backlash Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Sony Sports Network held WWE TV rights in India. However, since Netflix became their new partners, live telecast viewing options of all World Wrestling Entertainment programming are unavailable on television, which will prevent fans from watching WWE Backlash on TV. The online streaming viewing option of WWE Backlash 2025 will be available on Netflix's app and website, which will require a subscription.

