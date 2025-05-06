WWE witnessed an epic episode of Monday Night Raw, one which was action-packed and had some interesting segments. Airing from Omaha, Nebraska, the episode saw WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso defend his title against Seth Rollins in a chaotic match where CM Punk made his return and cost the 'Visionary' the gold. Also, Sheamus returned to action and faced Austin Theory and Rusev competed for the first time since his return to the WWE. WWE Women's World Champion Iyo Sky beat Roxanne Perez, but the latter and Giulia took her down after the match. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, May 2: Randy Orton Promises To 'Put Down' Legend John Cena, Naomi Attacks Jade Cargill & Tiffany Stratton, and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

The Lyra Valkyria vs Becky Lynch rivalry gained steam with the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion taking down the veteran, setting the tone for WWE Backlash 20 weekend. Also, Pat McAfee and former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther had a face-off before their match at WWE Backlash 2025.

Paul Heyman Interrupts Jey Uso

The opening segment of WWE Monday Night Raw saw Jey Uso calling out Logan Paul, but Paul Heyman interrupted him. The 'Wiseman' explained why he turned on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 in an intense segment, after which he laid out a challenge for Jey Uso, asking him to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and the latter picked the same night to put the gold on the line and Seth Rollins.

Paul Heyman Explains Why He Turned on Roman Reigns

Becky Lynch-Lyra Valkyria Face Off

Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria had a face-off on WWE Monday Night Raw, days before their match at Backlash. Lyra Valkyria vs Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship was made official last game and tonight, both superstars added another chapter to their rivalry. Becky Lynch came out and called Bayley 'garbage' after taking her out at WrestleMania 41 backstage. Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch brawled with each other, with the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion having the last laugh. There's a good chance that Bayley would get involved in their WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship match.

Lyra Valkyria Brawls With Becky Lynch

Iyo Sky vs Roxanne Perez

Iyo Sky and Roxanne Perez had a good match and the WWE Women's World Champion came out on top. Iyo Sky had the whole audience behind her and the crowd erupted when she rolled up Roxanne Perez to successfully defend her title. After the match, Roxanne Perez showed sportsmanship by shaking Iyo Sky's hand and making her way out of the ring, but the champion was attacked from behind by Giulia and the two unleashed a two-on-one assault to close out the segment. WWE Backlash: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know About Upcoming Wrestling PLE.

Giulia, Roxanne Perez Attack Iyo Sky

Rusev Beats Otis

Rusev returned to in-ring competition for the first time after coming back to WWE and he pulled off a good performance in front of a crowd that chanted his name continuously. Some of the highlights of the match were Otis sending Rusev over the announce table and the latter hitting the spinning wheel kick, much to the amazement of the fans. However, Rusev had the last laugh as he hit the Accolade for the win. After the match, he powerbombed Akira Tozawa on Otis and continued his assault on the latter, locking him in the Accolade another time before WWE officials made their way out to the middle to stop him.

Rusev Brutally Assaults Otis

Gunther, Pat McAfee Have Intense Face-Off

Gunther and Pat McAfee had an intense face-off on WWE Monday Night Raw before their match at Backlash this weekend. Pat McAfee had some words for Gunther, reminding of his consecutive losses at WWE WrestleMania to Sami Zayn and Jey Uso and called the Austrian 'soft'. Pat McAfee also lauded Michael Cole, who was attacked by Gunther on the Raw after WrestleMania. But the 'Ring General' retorted, stating that he would choke out Pat McAfee until he dropped like a 'wet towel' before storming off the ring. John Cena Wins 17th World Title: Ric Flair Reacts as ‘Cenation Leader’ Breaks His Record By Winning WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Gunther Promises to Choke Out Pat McAfee

Seth Rollins Beats Jey Uso by Disqualification

Seth Rollins and Jey Uso put on a great show, hitting each other with the best they had to offer. One of the best moments of the match was when Seth Rollins converted a spear from Jey Uso into a 'Pedigree' to leave the crowd amazed. It was expected that Bron Breakker would get involved in the match at some stage and he did, with Seth Rollins going on to hit a Falcon's Arrow and then his signature stomp. But Sami Zayn came out from the crowd and attacked Bron Breakker and it seemed Seth Rollins was on his way to reclaim the gold when CM Punk's music hit. The 'Second City Saint' walked out with a steel chair and took out both Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker to stand tall with Jey Uso and Sami Zayn at the end of this match.

CM Punk Costs Seth Rollins World Heavyweight Title

Other Results/Events on WWE Monday Night Raw

Sheamus, as mentioned before, beat Austin Theory in a match that was supposed to be contested by Grayson Waller in the first match. It was Grayson Waller who was initially supposed to face a mystery opponent and he tricked Austin Theory into the match when he found out that it was Sheamus. Once again, WWE teased the breakup of 'A-Town Down Under'. Also Penta beat Judgement Day's JD McDonagh despite interference from Chad Gable. Also, Finn Balor vs AJ Styles is set to take place on WWE Monday Night Raw next week.

