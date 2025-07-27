WWE is set to host its first-ever two-night SummerSlam PLE and boy, does it promise to be an exciting one! WWE SummerSlam is the second-biggest PLE of the WWE calendar after WrestleMania and the match card for the event, featuring John Cena vs Cody Rhodes and CM Punk vs Gunther among other contests, suggests that it will be an unforgettable show lasting for two nights. The MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is set to host WWE SummerSlam 2025 and in this article, we shall take a look at the confirmed matches for Nights 1 and 2 of the PLE. WWE SummerSlam 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

One of the matches, among others, which fans will look forward to the most, is the John Cena vs Cody Rhodes showdown for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cody Rhodes, last week on WWE SmackDown, made John Cena to sign the contract after taking him out and revealed to the fans that it would be a street fight with the title on the line. Also, the WWE Women's World Heavyweight title, which is a triple-threat between Naomi, Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley, is also going to be a fascinating contest. At the time of writing, it was not confirmed whether the six-pack TLC match for the WWE Tag Team championships, featuring the six teams from WWE SmackDown, would be on night 1 or 2 and it remains to be seen which night the match takes place. From Shane McMahon's Death-Defying Fall, To Shawn Michaels' Return! Check Out Top Five SummerSlam Moments Ahead of Historic Two-Night WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1 Matches (August 3, 2025)

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match- The Judgment Day (C) (Raquel Rodrigues and Roxanne Perez) vs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match- Gunther (C) vs CM Punk

Tag Team Match-Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul

Tag Team Match-Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed

WWE Women's Championship Match- Tiffany Stratton (C) vs Jade Cargill

Singles Match- Sami Zayn vs Karrion Kross

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 Matches (August 4, 2025)

WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship Match-Dominik Mysterio (C) vs AJ Styles

Steel Cage Match for WWE Men's United States Championship Match-Solo Sikoa (C) vs Jacob Fatu

No Disqualification Match for WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Match- Becky Lynch (C) vs Lyra Valkyria

Triple Threat Match for WWE Women's World Championship Match- Naomi (C) vs Iyo Sky vs Rhea Ripley

Street Fight Match Undisputed WWE Championship Match- John Cena (C) vs Cody Rhodes

Such a stacked match card also keeps room for a lot of speculations and fans have made several of them on social media. One of them is that there would be a double turn in the John Cena vs Cody Rhodes match where the latter becomes a heel while the 17-time champion returns to being the babyface he's famous for. Also, there have been rumours of Seth Rollins returning from his injury and cashing in his WWE Money in the Bank contract in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match involving Gunther and CM Punk. The room for predictions and speculations are endless and only time will tell what comes true and what not as fans look forward to witnessing the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam.

