The road to WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE has begun after the company successfully hosted Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution. SummerSlam 2025 will be a two-night event, and its match card began to take shape at the WWE Night of Champions. Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill won the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, respectively. Both superstars have guaranteed a title shot against their brands' world champions. The WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE will also feature the in-ring debut of multi-time Grammy Award nominee Jelly Roll, who teams up with The Viper Randy Orton to face Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025, July 12 Results: Gunther Defeats Goldberg in Latter’s Retirement Match; LA Knight, Randy Orton Victorious (Watch Video Highlights).

In the WWE Night of Champions PLE, John Cena defended his Undisputed Title against CM Punk, which locked in a WrestleMania 41 rematch with "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes. The two-night event is filled with several thrilling actions. So far, the WWE has confirmed a total of six match cards, including four championship matches. Meanwhile, fans can take a look at the confirmed matches for WWE SummerSlam 2025 and other details about the upcoming PLE.

When and Where is WWE SummerSlam 2025? Know Date, Venue and Time in IST?

The WWE SummerSlam 2025 will be held at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The SummerSlam 2025 PLE will take place on August 2 and August 3. It is expected that the two-night WWE SummerSlam 2025 event will begin at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). WWE Evolution 2025, July 13 Results: Naomi Becomes New Women's World Champion; Tiffany Stratton Successfully Defends Title against Trish Stratus and Other Highlights From Women's Wrestling PLE.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details?

Previously, Sony Sports Network had the TV rights of WWE in India. However, since Netflix became their new partner, live telecast viewing options of all World Wrestling Entertainment programming are unavailable on television, which will prevent fans from watching WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE on TV. The online streaming viewing option of SummerSlam 2025 will be available on Netflix's app and website, which will require a subscription.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Match Card:

John Cena vs Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship Tiffany Stratton vs Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship Gunther vs CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Naomi vs Rhea Ripley vs Iyo Skye for the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship Becky Lynch vs Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul

