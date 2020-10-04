Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal title against Jey Uso at WWE Clash of Champions 2020 pay per view which took place on September 27, 2020, at Amway Center, Orlando, Florida. During that match, The Big Dog went ruthless and brutally took out his cousin. The match went so intense that Jimmy Uso has to come and throw the towel to stop the match. After the match, Roman Reigns declared himself as the tribal chief. Now we all know that Roman Reigns is playing the role of a heel under the guidance of Paul Heyman. Now there is a possibility of The Big Dog leading a heel stable which could involve Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso as its members post WWE Hell in a Cell Pay Per View (PPV). WWE SmackDown Oct 2, 2020 Results and Highlights: Jey Uso Demands Universal Title Rematch Against Roman Reigns; Sami Zayn Defeats Jeff Hardy to Retain Intercontinental Championship.

Jey Uso got Universal title rematch at WWE Hell in a Cell pay per view which is scheduled to take place on October 25, 2020. Roman Reigns himself offered him the opportunity, however, he did mention that the stakes will be high this time. The match between Reigns and Jey Uso for Universal Championship will have the highest stakes in the history of WWE. This leads to the next revelation that there is a possibility, according to Paul David of Wrestlingnews.co, that a new heel stable could be formed on an upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Roman Reigns would lead a heel stable which will have Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and other wrestlers in future as its members. This could possibly give a perfect story angle and twist to WWE Draft which will begin soon. WWE Raw Sept 28, 2020 Results And Highlights: Drew McIntyre Defeats Robert Roode to Retain World Title; Randy Orton Attacks Ric Flair, Big Show, Christian & Shawn Michaels.

Roman Reigns Gives Jey Uso Title Opportunity at Hell in a Cell 2020 PPV

Fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming episode of SmackDown where we will see The Fiend Bray Wyatt battle against Kevin Owens. Also, there are rumours of Aleister Black joining The Fiend and Alexa Bliss to become part of the new Wyatt Family. Also, it will be interesting to see what Roman Reigns have to say in the coming weeks.

