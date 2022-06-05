The second one day international (ODI) match of the ongoing three-match ODI series between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Afghanistan (AFG) will take place at Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe, on 6 June 2022 (Monday). The match is set to begin at 12:45 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction for the second ODI can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. ZIM vs AFG: Afghanistan Go Above India in Cricket World Cup Super League Standings With Win in 1st ODI.

Afghanistan lead by 1-0 after defending successfully in the first ODI against Zimbabwe on Saturday. Rahmat Shah's 94 and Hashmatullah Shahidi's 88 gave Afghanistan a decent stand of 276 runs. Later, Zimbabwe batters while chasing failed to build big partnerships as a result lost by 60 runs. Sikandar Raza who scored 67 runs was the only batsman from Zimbabwe who delivered with the bat.

ZIM vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Regis Chakabva (ZIM), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) can be taken as our wicket-keepers

ZIM vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Rahmat Shah (AFG), Najibullah Zadran (AFG), Hashmatullah Shahidi (AFG), Craig Ervine (ZIM) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

ZIM vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Mohammad Nabi (AFG) could be our all-rounders

ZIM vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Rashid Khan (AFG), Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM) could form the bowling attack

ZIM vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Regis Chakabva (ZIM), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Rahmat Shah (AFG), Najibullah Zadran (AFG), Hashmatullah Shahidi (AFG), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Rashid Khan (AFG), Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM)

Mohammad Nabi (AFG) could be named as the captain of your ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2022 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).