Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st T20I 2025: Following the one-off Test match, the Zimbabwe national cricket team will now be hosting the Afghanistan national cricket team for a three-match T20I series. The first of the three matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. In fact, all three matches are scheduled to be played at the same ground. Zimbabwe have been playing a lot of T20I cricket since September, while Afghanistan have also been in good touch with the big tournaments like the Asia Cup 2025. Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Free Live Streaming Online, 1st T20I 2025: How To Watch ZIM vs AFG Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

Zimbabwe won the one-off Test by a big margin of an innings and 73 runs. But the hosts are expected to have it tough in white ball cricket. Afghanistan possesses a squad that is capable of demolishing cricketing giants. The ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2025, happening on October 29, should be a podium for the visitors to seek perfect revenge for the humiliating defeat in the Test. A win here will give the side an edge for the entire series.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Brendan Taylor (ZIM), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran (AFG), Sediqullah Atal (AFG), Dion Myers (ZIM)

All-Rounders: Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Brad Evans (ZIM), Brian Bennett (ZIM)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (AFG), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG), Noor Ahmad (AFG). Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi Registers Best Figures By an Afghanistan Bowler on Test Debut, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs AFG One-Off Test 2025.

Who Will Win ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2025 Match?

Afghanistan have a much better squad, way better balanced than Zimbabwe, when it comes to T20Is. With the number of match winners in their arsenal, Afghanistan must be having an easy win in the ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2025 over hosts Zimbabwe.

