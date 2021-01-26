Washington, January 26: Marc Ginsberg, Former US Ambassador to Morocco has sued the Alphabet Inc. unit Monday, asking a California court to require it to remove the Telegram Messenger app from the Google Play Store because it facilitates violence, extremism and anti-Semitism. He has also sued Apple, demanding it to remove Telegram, from its app store.

According to a Bloomberg report, Ginsberg claimed that Telegram, in the wake of George Floyd’s killing and the inauguration of Joe Biden as president, was used to threaten, encourage and coordinate racist violence. Parler Website is Back Online, But App Still Unavailable on Stores After Google Play & Apple Removed It Following Capitol Violence.

He further highlighted that after the Capitol riot, Google suspended Parler from its app store because a number of its right-wing users expressed support for the siege and further violence.

He was quoted saying, “Google has not taken any action against Telegram comparable to the action it has taken against Parler to compel Telegram to improve its content moderation policies."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2021 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).