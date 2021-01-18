Washington, January 18: Social media platform Parlier resurfaced online, a week after Apple suspended it from its App Store. This had happened shortly after Google banned it from Google Play. The app is still unavailable for download on both platforms.

Amazon.com then suspended Parler from its web hosting service, effectively taking the site offline unless it can find a new company to host its services. Parler App Becomes The Most Downloaded App in a Day in the US; Get to Know More About Twitter's Look-alike App.

According to a report on the Verge, Amazon dropped Parler from its hosting platform earlier this month, saying in a letter it “cannot provide services to a customer that is unable to effectively identify and remove content that encourages or incites violence against others.” The site is now hosted by Epic.

Parler was identified as a site where people who participated in the deadly Capitol violence had planned the attack. Parler was launched in 2018 and its users soared after Election Day in the US, as other social platforms tightened their moderation policies.

