Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is live now and brings exciting offers and discounts on smartphones, laptops, Amazon devices and other devices. The e-commerce platform has partnered with SBI to provide a 10 percent instant discount to banks card users. Moreover, there is no-cost EMI option, coupons and exchange offers that bring down the effective price of devices. To save your precious time, we hereby list down top smartphone deals from Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2021. Amazon Alexa Will Now Help You Find Nearest COVID-19 Testing & Vaccination Centres.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2021 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro:

Apple iPhone 12 Pro (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Apple' iPhone 12 Pro is now listed on Amazon India with a price tag of Rs 1,08,900 for the 128GB model. The 256GB and 512GB variants are now available at Rs 1,18,900 and Rs 1,38,900 respectively. Customers will also get up to Rs 13,400 off via exchange deals. iPhone 12 Pro originally retails from Rs 1,19,900.

iQOO 7 5G:

iQOO 7 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

iQOO 7 5G is now listed on Amazon India with a price tag of Rs 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB model now costs Rs 33,900. Buyers will also get up to Rs 15,400 off via exchange offers. In addition to this, there is a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,250 via SBI credit cards and a 6-month free screen replacement for prime customers.

Get your hands on the Redmi 9 series, starting Rs 6,799 at the #AmazonGreatFreedomFestival! Enjoy great deals from 5th August - 9th August! Know more: https://t.co/CmFapeV1ic#NewBeginningsBigSavings pic.twitter.com/8lJfFGiIrQ — Amazon India (@amazonIN) August 4, 2021

Mi 11X 5G:

Mi 11X 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon)

Mi 11X 5G is currently being sold at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB +128GB model whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant is listed at Rs 29,999. Other offers include up to Rs 18,400 off via exchange deals, flat Rs 2,000 discount on SBI credit card transactions, no-cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3,000 and a 6-month free screen replacement for Prime users.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with 8GB + 128GB configuration is now available at a discount price of Rs 47,999. The e-commerce platform is also offering a no-cost EMI payment option and up to RS 13,400 off via an exchange deal. Buyers will also get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,250 via SBI credit cards on a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000. Moreover, customers will also apply a coupon of Rs 6,000 which will bring down the smartphone's effective price.

In addition to this, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Nokia G20, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Tecno Pova 2, Galaxy M51, Redmi Note 10 and more are being offered at decent discounts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2021 11:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).