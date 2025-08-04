Mumbai, August 4: Apple MacBook is available on Independence Day sale in India at a huge discount. MacBook deals during the Independence Day sale in 2025 include discount, exchange offers, cashbacks and more. The interested customers can get the Apple laptop by paying a lower amount and get all the features and specifications before the offers end. Here, we have compared the MacBook on Amazon and Flipkart to help you choose the best deals during this year's Freedom Sale.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 and Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 offer huge discounts on various products such as smartphones, laptops, apparel, footwear, etc. In this article, you will find the comparison of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro on each sales website and how much of a price cut you will get. iPhone 17 Series Launch Likely in September: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India Leaked; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

MacBook Deals on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Apple 2025 MacBook Air with 13-inch display, 16GB Unified Memory and 256GB storage, M4 chip with 10-core GPU and 8-core GPU is available at 8% discount on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. Additionally, the interested customers can get up to INR 3,000 to 5,000 discount on SBI Credit Card and up to INR 2,759 cashback. The Apple laptop is available at no cost EMI starting from INR 4,142.17 per month. Currently, it is available on Amazon at INR 91,990.

Apple 2024 MacBook Pro is available on Amazon with a 7% discount starting at INR 1,84,990. It has an M4 Pro chipset with a 12-core CPU and 16-core GPU and comes with built-in support for Apple Intelligence. It has 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD storage, and a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. Additionally, Amazon offers an INR 1,500 SBI Credit Card discount, INR 5,549 cashback, and INR 8,329 EMI. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Display, Battery Specifications Leaked; Know What To Expect.

MacBook Deals on Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025

Apple M4 MacBook Air is available at INR 91,350 during Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 with 8% discount on the launch price. The interested customers can avail up to INR 4,000 cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, up to 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Debit Card up to INR 750 and INR 30 Instant Cashback on the BHIM App. Flipkart said more than 4% will be off as a special discount. Apple M4 Pro MacBook Pro price on Flipkart during the Freedom sale is INR 1,69,900. However, the Apple laptop shows a "Sold Out" status for now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2025 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).