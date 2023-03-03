New Delhi, March 3 : The all-new Amazon Echo Dot smart has launched in India with lots of enhancements and added new features. As per the reports, the smart speaker from Amazon has become even smarter in its new 5th generation avatar.

As per Amazon, the new 5th Gen Echo Dot has been endowed with clearer vocals and enhanced automatic features. Read on to know all key details about the latest smart speaker model. MWC 2023: From Motorola Rizr to Tecno Phantom V Fold, 5 Fascinating Devices That Amazed With Their Display Tech.

5th Gen Echo Dot – Features & Updates :

The all-new 5th Gen Echo Dot comes with enhanced audio, Ultrasound Motion Detection, temperature sensor and tap gesture controls among other features in the Indian market. OnePlus Nord 3 on the Anvil, To Come With Impressive Specs and Features; Here's Everything We Know So Far.

As per Amazon, the all-new Echo Dot will be able to recognize and accept commands in mixed language as well, meaning a mixture of English and Hindi or Hinglish. Thus, now users will be able to use voice commands or ask Alexa in their preferred language.

The company has also said that the new Echo Dot provides clearer vocals and as much as double the amount of bass compared to its predecessors.

The device also offers an accelerometer allowing users to tap on the top of the Echo Dot to dismiss timers, pause and resume the music and end an Alexa-to-Alexa calls. The device’s in-built Ultrasound Motion Detection lets users to automate daily routines like Alexa automatically switching on the compatible lights or play music when the users enter the room.

The 5th Gen Echo Dot also gets an in-built temperature sensor, which senses room temperature effectively and can automatically turn or off compatible ACs as per the room temperature.

5th Gen Echo Dot - Price & Availability :

The all-new 5th Gen Echo Dot smart speaker has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 4,999 in India. The device is available in three colour options - black, white and blue and has gone on sale from March 2 across all the leading online and offline retailers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2023 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).