New Delhi, March 3 : The smartphone market is always brimming with innumerable new model launches. With the passage of time, the smartphone and portable device tech has come way with fascinating new capabilities and features. A lot of such new tech have been showcased at the just concluded MWC 2023.

The Mobile World Congress (MWC), the largest tech event in the world took place in Barcelona, Spain this year offering a look at the wonderful latest and upcoming offerings from an array of tech leaders. Here are a few devices, which fascinated us with their ultra cool foldable and rollable displays that’s raging in the tech world. OnePlus To Join the Foldable Smartphone Race This Year.

5 Devices With Amazing Display Techs from MWC 2023 :

Motorola Rizr

We just can’t stop going gaga about the Motorola Rizr rollable phone. That’s rights, it’s not a clamshell flip or a foldable phone, but it’s display actually automatically rolls up you offer a larger screen for certain apps. This handy smartphone from Motorola comes with a really cool and functional design with rollable display that mages to amaze the users even in the age of foldable devices. MWC 2023: HONOR Magic5 Pro and Magic5 Launched Globally With Stunning Cameras; Know Key Specifications, Features Here.

Oppo Find N2

Oppo Find N2 is a sleek and useful foldable phone that sports a 5.5-inch AMOLED display, which is perfect in terms of portability and comfortable one-hand usage while simply browsing, texting of calling. It opens up to a larger 7.1-inch display with a neat hinge and a really impressive design.

Honor Magic Vs

The Honor Magic Vs foldable smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch AMOLED display offering a regular smartphone size and functionality, but unfolds into a massive 7.9-inch AMOLED display device, making it perfect to be used as a phablet.

Tecno Phantom V Fold

Tecno showcased its very first foldable smartphone at the MWC 2023. Named as the Tecno Phantom V Fold, this big foldable phone has recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 89,999. This one offers a large 7.85-inch display on unfolding and offers the phablet experience and offers a triple camera setup at its rear.

Lenovo’s Rollable Laptop

Lenovo garnered great attention at the event with rollable laptop. Upon pressing a button on its side, its small portable display slides up to offer a fully functional 15.3-inch display. Seems like after flip and folding devices, the rollable display is the next big wave in the world of mobile devices.

