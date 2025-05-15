New Delhi, April 15: Amazon reportedly laid off around 100 employees. As per reports, Amazon layoffs has hit its devices and services unit. These departments covers several company businesses. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is reportedly working to streamline the company by job cuts what he sees as unnecessary layers of bureaucracy. Jassy is said to be implementing a plan to reduce the number of managerial roles across the organisation to improve efficiency.

As per a report of Reuters, Jeff Bezos-run Amazon has laid off around 100 staff in its devices and services division. These units are responsible for developing a wide range of products, including the Alexa voice assistant, Kindle e-readers, Echo smart speakers, and Zoox self-driving vehicles. Microsoft Layoffs: Satya Nadella-Led Tech Giant To Cut 6,000 Jobs, 3% Workforce Amid Organisational Changes and Focus on AI and Data Centre Spending.

The company reportedly explained that the Amazon job cuts affected a small portion of the total workforce in its devices and services unit. These layoffs were said to be part of a regular business review process. The specific details about which divisions within devices and services were impacted by the layoffs are not clear. An Amazon spokesperson reportedly stated that the company has made the tough decision to lay off a small number of roles.

The move is said to be a part of their efforts to improve team efficiency and streamline operations. The spokesperson added that the decision was also aimed at align closely with Amazon’s future product plans and roadmap. As per a report of Bloomberg, Amazon spokeswoman Kristy Schmidt said “We don’t make these decisions lightly, and we’re committed to supporting affected employees through their transitions.” Chegg Layoffs: US-Based Edtech Company To Cut 22% Workforce Amid Rise of AI Tools for Studies, Will Shut Down US Canada Services by End of 2025.

In 2023, Amazon reduced some jobs related to Alexa and has been making small job cuts across different teams in recent months. The cost-saving effort follows Amazon’s major update to Alexa, which was launched about three months earlier. The update added generative AI capabilities, which allow Alexa to have more natural conversations and perform tasks for users.

