Mumbai, February 27: The Indian startup ecosystem is experiencing a significant transformation in its employment patterns, with more than 4,500 professionals laid off since July last year. Data from Longhouse Consulting indicates that the surge in job cuts is the result of regulatory changes, investor pressure for profitability and a rapid pivot towards artificial intelligence-driven business models.

Workforce reductions have been particularly pronounced in the online real-money gaming sector following sudden regulatory bans that forced several entities to cease operations immediately. However, industry analysts suggest the trend is now systemic, as venture capital flows become more selective and companies prioritise leaner operational structures to extend financial runways amid macroeconomic volatility.

Layoffs: Strategic Shift Towards AI and Leaner Operations

The drive for efficiency is being led by a “lean by design” philosophy, where startups are redesigning their workforce around technology rather than headcount. Livspace recently reduced its workforce by 1,000 employees as part of an AI-focused strategy, highlighting how automation is replacing traditional roles. Experts note that investors are rewarding companies that achieve growth milestones with optimised staff levels.

Viswanath PS, MD and CEO at Randstad India, said that by building lean, startups are de-risking their models against market fluctuations. This shift is not merely a reaction to tighter funding but a strategic move to ensure sustainability. Hiring has therefore become highly selective, with additions made only in functions considered critical to growth or senior leadership.

Job Cuts Sectoral Impact and the Path to IPO

While gaming faced the most immediate shock, layoffs have spread across sectors. Companies including Porter, Zepto, Krutrim and Zupee have reported headcount reductions. Traditional Software-as-a-Service firms are also witnessing slower capital inflows as funding in 2024 and 2025 shifted towards quick commerce and AI ventures.

Cost-cutting has intensified as several Indian startups prepare for Initial Public Offerings. To attract public market investors, companies are prioritising bottom-line strength over aggressive expansion. Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD and CEO at CIEL HR, noted that many corrections target roles over-hired during earlier boom phases, with each new position now requiring strict justification.

Startup Layoffs: Emerging Trends in Specialist Hiring

Despite overall workforce reductions, demand for experienced specialists with four to ten years of expertise remains steady. Job creation is expected to be driven by green-tech and AI-first ventures. There is also a trend of operational roles shifting to tier-two cities to manage costs, while remote technical roles for international startups continue to grow.

The restructuring reflects a broader evolution in India’s technology landscape. Expansive hiring is giving way to a focus on technology adoption, efficiency and long-term profitability, aimed at building a more resilient ecosystem capable of navigating global economic shifts.

