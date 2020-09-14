Amazon, the global tech giant has announced a partnership with Shahenshah of Bollywood 'Amitabh Bachchan' to bring his voice to Amazon's digital assistant 'Alexa'. The 77-year old Bollywood star will be the first Indian celebrity voice on Alexa. Mr Bachchan joins Samuel L. Jackson, who was unveiled as the first ever Alexa Celebrity Voice in September last year. The company has announced that Bachchan Alexa skill will be limited to India, and an initial demo hints that the Actor will speak in Hindi. Amazon to Buy $2 Billion Stake in Bharti-Airtel? Sunil Mittal-Owned Telecom Yet to Confirm.

The Bachchan Alexa skill will provide jokes, weather, advice, shayaris, motivational quotes & more. Amazon Alexa with Bachchan's voice will be introduced in 2021.

“Keh diya na, bas, keh diya.” 🗣 Presenting @alexa99’s first ever celebrity voice experience in India, featuring the one and only @SrBachchan.https://t.co/UQmA5ZwOMu pic.twitter.com/DeHipo9H3W — Amazon India News (@AmazonNews_IN) September 14, 2020

Amazon said that users can get a sneak peek of what it sounds like by saying "Alexa, say hello to Mr. Bachchan", into any Alexa-enabled device. Alexa is available via the Alexa App, Amazon Android app, Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV Stick, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, watches & TVs & many third party smartphones.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2020 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).