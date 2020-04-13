Apple Books 'AppleCoronavirus.com' Domain; Google Joins Apple To Help Governments & Health Agencies To Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

Apple iPhone Representational Image (Photo Credits: Apple)

San Francisco, April 13: Apple has booked a domain name called AppleCoronavirus.com, after the iPhone maker and Google last week announced a joint effort to enable the use of Bluetooth technology to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of the new coronavirus. The record's domain information lists Apple Inc. as the registrant organisation. The registrar is CSC Corporate Domains, a firm that protects domain names for large corporations, and is used by Apple for its domain name registrations, reports Mac Rumors. Apple Maps To Display Coronavirus Testing Sites Soon.

"The new record indicates that Apple took possession of the domain name on Friday". The domain does not currently point to an active website.

Apple and Google are launching a comprehensive solution that includes application programming interfaces (APIs) and operating system-level technology to assist in enabling contact tracing. The tech giants will release APIs in May that enable interoperability between Android and iOS devices using apps from public health authorities. These official apps will be available for users to download via their respective app stores. Apple Music's Stream Local Initiative Launched For Indian Music Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

"In the coming months, Apple and Google will work to enable a broader Bluetooth-based contact tracing platform by building this functionality into the underlying platforms," the companies informed.

Since COVID-19 can be transmitted through close proximity to affected individuals, public health officials have identified contact tracing as a valuable tool to help contain its spread. Apple has already launched a COVID-19 website and app with a screening tool and other information about the new coronavirus pandemic.