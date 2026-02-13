Mumbai, February 13: Cupertino-based technology giant Apple is set to further expand its retail presence in the Indian market with the launch of its sixth flagship store in the country. The company has officially unveiled the barricade for its upcoming outlet, which is scheduled to open in Mumbai’s Borivali area on February 26. This development marks the second Apple Store for the financial capital, following the successful launch of its BKC location in 2023.

The announcement follows recent comments from Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook during the company’s fiscal 2026 first-quarter earnings call. Cook highlighted the "magical experience" provided to global customers and expressed excitement regarding the brand’s momentum in India. This expansion strategy underscores the company's commitment to the region, coming shortly after the opening of its fifth Indian store in December 2025. iPhone 18 Pro Price Leaked: Apple To Maintain Cost of Its Upcoming Premium Smartphone Amid Global Rise in Memory Prices, Says Report.

Apple New Store in India and Retail Growth Strategy

The upcoming Borivali location signifies Apple's growing investment in physical retail across major Indian metropolitan areas. Since the debut of its first two stores in Mumbai and Delhi in April 2023, the iPhone maker has moved aggressively to establish a direct retail footprint. This latest addition will complement existing stores, aiming to cater to a rising demographic of premium smartphone users in the suburbs of Mumbai.

Apple India Store Revenue and Market Expansion

Financial data indicates a robust trajectory for the company’s local operations, with Apple India reporting a 16 per cent increase in profit to INR 3,196 crore for the financial year ended March 2025. This follows a profit of INR 2,745.71 crore in the previous financial year. Total revenue increased by 18 per cent to INR 79,378 crore during the reported year from INR 67,121.61 crore in FY24. This growth is mirrored by market share, which has doubled to 8 per cent since 2022. Apple Scales Back Plans for AI-Powered ‘Mulberry’ Health Coach in Wellness Strategy Shift: Report.

Legal Challenges and Industry Landscape

Despite its retail success, the company is currently engaged in a legal dispute with the Competition Commission of India (CCI). Apple has reportedly approached Indian courts to prevent the antitrust watchdog from accessing its global financial records during an ongoing investigation into app store policies. While the company denies allegations of abusing its market position, the outcome of this case remains a key point of interest for the broader tech industry in India.

