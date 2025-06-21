San Francisco, June 21: Apple executives reportedly held internal talks about buying Perplexity AI company. The move comes after Meta discussed buying the company before recently investing in Scale AI. Arvind Srinivas-Led Perplexity has become popular among users due to its unique features like integration with sports events, Comet browser launch, image generation and features like "Ask".

According to reports, Apple's discussions to buy Perplexity AI were at the initial stage and would not likely lead to a final decision. Reports said that Apple did not respond to the comments, and there was no information available about the bid that may be involved. On the other hand, Perplexity said it did not know about any current or future M&A discussions involving the company. Oakley Meta Glasses: Meta Annouces Its New Performance AI Glasses High Resolution Camera, Long-Lasting Battery; Check Details.

Perplexity AI completed its funding round recently, reaching a valuation of USD 14 billion, and if Apple were interested in buying the company, it would be its largest acquisition ever. On the other hand, the rival Meta AI, which was early interested in the Perplexity AI buyout, invested USD 14.8 billion in Scale AI and also hired its CEO, Alexandr Wang, to lead the company's new 'superintelligence' unit.

Multiple reports said that Apple's head of mergers, Adrian Perica, emphasised the idea with Eddy Cue, chief of services in the tech giant who makes top AI decisions. The reports said Apple planned to integrate artificial intelligence into its Safari browser, likely moving away from its partnership with Google. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Adds New Task Notification Filters To Improve Control and Customisation for Users.

Apple has Apple Intelligence, which will go through several future upgrades, making it one of the best offerings by the company; however, ahead of it, the tech giant tried to partner with Google for Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT to offer better services to the customers. However, the reports said banning Google from paying companies to make its search engine a default could break up its dominance, as the US Department of Justice proposed.

