Elon Musk's xAI is reportedly working on new upgrades for task notification filters. The artificial intelligence company will allow users to filter their tasks based on different types of categories. According to a report, it would allow them to prompt the Grok AI chatbot's notification behaviour. xAI added a filtration symbol to its tasks likely to the beta testers.

xAI Working on Notification Filters for Grok Tasks

xAI is working on notification filters for tasks. It looks like a new field where you can prompt notifications behaviour. Needs testing 👀 pic.twitter.com/LZQG8ebBeW — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) June 20, 2025

