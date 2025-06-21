Meta has introduced new 'Oakley Meta Glasses' to amplify human potentials. The new Oakley Meta Glasses come with long-lasting battery that offers eight hours on typical usage and 19 hours of standby. The users can charge them up to 50% in 20 minutes and additionally, they come with a charging case for more power on the go. These performance AI glasses offer high resolution Ultra HD (3K) camera on the rear. Oakley Meta Glasses come with Meta AI integration that offer seamless conversation with the assistant to get things done. iPhone 17 Series: Apple Likely To Launch iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in Early September; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Meta Announced New Glasses - Oakley Meta Glasses

Introducing Oakley Meta Glasses: Amplifying Human Potential https://t.co/CZA0imM3Dw pic.twitter.com/v7T4MtCEiz — Reality Labs at Meta (@RealityLabs) June 20, 2025

New Oakley Met Glasses On The Way: Mark Zuckerberg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

Meta New AI Smart Glasses Announced, Watch Teaser Here

