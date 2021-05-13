London: An Apple customer in the UK has successfully used Apple's Find My network to track an AirTag as it was being sent by mail to a friend in a completely different city. Outlined in a blog post at Intego, Kirk McElhearn said he taped an AirTag to a piece of card, wrapped it inside a small bubble envelope and then sent it on its way. Kirk lives in the small town of Stratford-upon-Avon and he shipped his AirTag to a friend near London, MacRumors reported. Apple AirTag Reportedly Hacked by a Security Researcher.

Using the aCEFind MyaCE app on his iPhone, Kirk said he was able to keep track of his AirTag whereabouts, including its arrival at a shipping facility and a "highly automated mail processing centre."

What's worth noting is that Apple uses its aCEFind MyaCE network, which crowdsources anonymous data from aCEiPhoneaCE and iPad devices, in the area to pinpoint the location of an AirTag, the report said.

Kirk built a custom script on his Mac which took a screenshot of the aCEFind MyaCE app every two minutes as a way to log the movement of his AirTag. Apple has a series of built-in parameters that are meant to prevent AirTags from being used for unwanted tracking, the report said. One of the leading ways Apple aims to prevent unwanted tracking is by alerting a user if an AirTag, unpaired with their aCEiPhoneaCE or Apple ID, is found to have been following them for a certain time, it added.

